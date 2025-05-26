Director Increases Stake in Structural Monitoring Systems

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Structural Monitoring Systems Shs Chess Depository Interests ( (AU:SMN) ) has shared an announcement.

Structural Monitoring Systems plc has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Mr. Heinrich Loechteken. The company, which operates in the field of structural monitoring systems, reported that Mr. Loechteken has increased his indirect interest in the company’s securities by acquiring 456,064 Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) through an on-market trade, raising his total holdings to 2,846,316 CDIs. This change reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

