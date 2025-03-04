Director Increases Stake in Southern Gold Limited

Southern Gold Limited ( (AU:ION) ) has provided an update.

Southern Gold Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Adam Slater acquiring 1,800,000 ordinary shares at a cash consideration of $0.014 per share, totaling $25,200. This acquisition was part of a placement approved by Iondrive shareholders, increasing Slater’s total holdings to 6,244,444 ordinary shares. The transaction reflects a strategic move to strengthen the director’s stake in the company, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

