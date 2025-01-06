Director Increases Stake in Block, Inc.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:SQ2) ) has shared an update.

Shawn Corey Carter, a director and significant shareholder of Block, Inc., has reported changes in beneficial ownership, specifically acquiring 117 shares of Class A Common Stock. This transaction aligns with the company’s Outside Director Compensation Policy, indicating a vested interest in the company’s future performance.

More about Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

Block, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector, primarily offering payment processing services and financial solutions to businesses and individuals. The company focuses on innovative digital payment solutions and technologies aimed at enhancing financial transactions.

YTD Price Performance: -0.70%

Average Trading Volume: 258,628

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$91.73B

