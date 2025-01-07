Director Changes at Doctor Care Anywhere

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC announced that Ben Kent has ceased to be a director as of January 6, 2025. The notice details his interests in the company’s securities, including 1,200,000 options over ordinary shares and 745,000 ordinary shares held by his spouse, Fiona Kent. This change in directorship might impact the company’s governance structure, but specific implications for stakeholders were not detailed.

