Diploma PLC Executives Exercise Share Options

Diploma PLC announced that CEO Johnny Thomson and CFO Chris Davies have exercised their share options under the 2020 Performance Share Plan, with the shares set to be held until the fifth anniversary of the grant date. The performance-based awards vested after satisfying the conditions over a three-year period ending September 2024, with a portion of shares sold to cover tax obligations. This transaction highlights the confidence of top executives in the company’s future growth and performance.

