Diploma PLC Director Increases Stake in Company

Diploma (GB:DPLM) has released an update.

Diploma PLC has announced that its Non-Executive Director, Katie Bickerstaffe, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 705 Ordinary Shares, bringing her total holding to 1,220 shares. The transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflects confidence in the company’s prospects and aligns with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

