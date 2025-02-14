Diodes Inc. Reports 5% Q4 Growth Amid Global Challenges

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
- Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
- Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio
Diodes ( (DIOD) ) has provided an update.
On February 11, 2025, Diodes Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, showing a 5% growth over the same quarter in 2023, reflecting improvements in the Asian markets, particularly China and Southeast Asia. Despite challenging global demand, Diodes maintained a 42% revenue mix from automotive and industrial sectors and is strategically focused on expanding in AI-related applications. The company anticipates a stronger 2025, having implemented cost-reduction measures and increased internal product qualifications to mitigate underloading costs.
More about Diodes
Diodes Inc. is a company operating in the semiconductor industry, providing a broad range of application-specific products focused on the automotive and industrial markets. The company is known for its analog and power discrete products and has a significant market presence, particularly in Asia.
YTD Price Performance: -13.52%
Average Trading Volume: 430,402
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $2.46B
See more data about DIOD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.