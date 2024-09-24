Dingyi Group Auditor Retires, Resolution Withdrawn

Dingyi Group Investment Limited (HK:0508) has released an update.

Dingyi Group Investment Limited announces the retirement of Elite Partners CPA Limited as the company’s auditor after the upcoming annual general meeting. The third resolution, concerning the re-appointment and remuneration of Elite Partners, will subsequently be withdrawn from the meeting’s agenda. The company expresses its appreciation for Elite Partners’ services and will seek a new auditor, with further details to be announced in due course.

