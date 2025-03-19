Ding Yi Feng Holdings Reports Increased Losses for 2024

China Investment Fund Company Limited ( (HK:0612) ) just unveiled an update.

Ding Yi Feng Holdings Group International Limited reported its audited consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company experienced a significant increase in losses, with a net loss of HK$470.8 million compared to HK$310.9 million in the previous year. The financial results highlight a challenging year for the company, marked by substantial unrealized losses on financial assets and a decrease in net gains from disposals of subsidiaries. These results may impact the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about China Investment Fund Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,063,045

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$327.9M

