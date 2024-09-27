Dimmi Life Holdings Secures Full Shareholder Support

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited (HK:1667) has released an update.

Dimmi Life Holdings Limited announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on September 27, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of adopting financial statements, re-electing directors, and authorizing share buybacks and issuance mandates. The voting showcased full confidence in the company’s governance and future plans.

