Dimerix Secures Initial Payment from FUSO for DMX-200 Licensing in Japan

The latest announcement is out from Dimerix Limited ( (AU:DXB) ).
Dimerix Limited has received an initial payment of ¥300 million from FUSO Pharmaceutical Industries as part of a licensing agreement for the commercialization of DMX-200 in Japan. This agreement, along with others with Advanz Pharma and Taiba, positions Dimerix to potentially receive up to AU$458 million in payments and royalties, supporting the advancement of DMX-200 as a treatment for FSGS. The company is also focusing on expanding its licensing agreements in major markets such as the US and China.
More about Dimerix Limited
Dimerix Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for kidney diseases, with a Phase 3 clinical asset known as DMX-200. The company is actively engaged in licensing opportunities to commercialize its products in various global markets.
YTD Price Performance: 27.94%
Average Trading Volume: 2,477,736
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$243M
