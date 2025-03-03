Dimerix Secures Initial Payment from FUSO for DMX-200 Licensing in Japan

The latest announcement is out from Dimerix Limited ( (AU:DXB) ).

Dimerix Limited has received an initial payment of ¥300 million from FUSO Pharmaceutical Industries as part of a licensing agreement for the commercialization of DMX-200 in Japan. This agreement, along with others with Advanz Pharma and Taiba, positions Dimerix to potentially receive up to AU$458 million in payments and royalties, supporting the advancement of DMX-200 as a treatment for FSGS. The company is also focusing on expanding its licensing agreements in major markets such as the US and China.

More about Dimerix Limited

Dimerix Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for kidney diseases, with a Phase 3 clinical asset known as DMX-200. The company is actively engaged in licensing opportunities to commercialize its products in various global markets.

YTD Price Performance: 27.94%

Average Trading Volume: 2,477,736

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$243M

For detailed information about DXB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.