Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 72,241 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the security code DXB. The application is in line with ASX Listing Rules and the issue date for these securities is set for April 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:DXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.