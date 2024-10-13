Dimensional Entities Acquires Major Stake in Adairs Limited

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Dimensional Entities has become a substantial holder in Adairs Limited, acquiring a significant voting power on October 9, 2024, as detailed in the recent Form 603 filing. The form, which outlines the specifics of the voting rights and the nature of the relevant interests, was duly signed by Valerie A. Brown, Assistant Secretary and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

