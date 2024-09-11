Dillistone Group Schedules Interim Results Presentation

Dillistone (GB:DSG) has released an update.

Dillistone Group PLC, a leading supplier of software for the international recruitment industry, is set to announce its Interim Results for the first half of 2024 on September 17. The results will be followed by an investor presentation by CEO Jason Starr and Finance Director Ian Mackin, available through Investor Meet Company’s digital platform. Interested investors can sign up in advance to join the presentation and are invited to submit questions either beforehand via email or live during the event.

