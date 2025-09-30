Digjam Limited Conducts 10th AGM Virtually, Ensures Shareholder Participation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digjam Ltd. ( (IN:DIGJAMLMTD) ) has issued an update.

Digjam Limited held its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30, 2025, via video conferencing in compliance with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI regulations. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Hardik Bharat Patel, included all six directors and representatives from various committees and auditors. The AGM facilitated remote e-voting through a partnership with National Securities Depositories Limited, ensuring shareholder participation despite the virtual format. The meeting successfully addressed the business outlined in the AGM notice, marking a significant step in maintaining corporate governance standards.

Digjam Limited operates in the textile industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of woolen and worsted fabrics. The company is based in Jamnagar, India, and is known for its quality textile products catering to both domestic and international markets.

