DigitalX Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) has provided an update.

DigitalX Limited announced the cessation of certain securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions for these securities were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the company’s operational and strategic decisions.

More about DigitalX Limited

DigitalX Limited operates in the technology and financial services industry, focusing on blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions. The company provides innovative digital products and services aimed at enhancing financial transactions and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 57,723

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $33.7M

