Digitalbox Reports Strong Revenue Growth in H1 2024

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc, a mobile-first digital media company, has reported a strong first half of 2024 with a 32% increase in group revenue to £1.6m and a significant boost in Adjusted EBITDA, which rose by 260%. The company has seen substantial growth in traffic and successful adoption of a paid subscription model for The Daily Mash, alongside strategic acquisitions like TV Guide which has already repaid a third of its acquisition costs. Digitalbox is optimistic about meeting market expectations for the full year and anticipates growth in 2025.

For further insights into GB:DBOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.