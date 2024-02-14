Digital World Corp’s Strategic Financing for Business Merger

Digital World Corp (DWAC) has released an update.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. has issued six promissory notes totaling $770,000 to accredited investors, with conversion prices set at $8.00 and $10.00. These notes are part of the company’s strategy to raise funds for an upcoming business combination. They carry no interest and must be repaid when the business combination is completed or when the company winds up. Investors have the option to convert these notes into company units before maturity, which could potentially interest stock market enthusiasts looking for conversion opportunities and insights into corporate financing strategies.

