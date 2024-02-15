Digital Realty Releases Q4 2023 Financial Results

Digital Realty (DLR) has released an update.

On February 15, 2024, a company announced its financial results for the last quarter of 2023, capturing the attention of the stock market. The announcement, which included a press release and supplemental information, is available on their website and has been bolstered by additional presentation materials. Investors should note that this information, while informative, is not officially filed for regulatory purposes, nor is it incorporated by reference into any legal filings under securities laws.

For further insights into DLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.