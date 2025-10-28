Digital Holdings Responds to SilverCape’s Tender Offer Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Digital Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2389) ) has provided an update.

Digital Holdings, Inc. has announced its response policies concerning a tender offer proposal by SilverCape Investments Limited, which aims to acquire a significant portion of the company’s shares. The company expresses concerns about the coercive nature of the offer, the lack of specificity in SilverCape’s management plans, and the uncertainty of the funding sources for the acquisition, which may impact shareholders’ decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2389) stock is a Buy with a Yen2583.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digital Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:2389 Stock Forecast page.

More about Digital Holdings, Inc.

Digital Holdings, Inc. operates in the advertising industry, focusing on digital marketing and related services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is led by President Daisuke Kanazawa.

Average Trading Volume: 248,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.19B

For detailed information about 2389 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue