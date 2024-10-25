Digital Domain’s New Distribution Deal with ADATA

Digital Domain Holdings (HK:0547) has released an update.

Digital Domain Holdings has entered into a new Distributor Agreement with ADATA, appointing its subsidiary, DD Gaming Media, as the exclusive distributor of ADATA’s XPG products. This partnership is set to run until the end of 2026, pending shareholder approval, and marks a significant continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The arrangement will undergo annual reviews and require independent shareholder approval due to its substantial financial implications.

For further insights into HK:0547 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.