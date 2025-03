Digital Domain Holdings Reports 2024 Financial Results with Notable Losses

An update from Digital Domain Holdings ( (HK:0547) ) is now available.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue to HK$625.8 million from HK$736.5 million in 2023. Despite a slight increase in gross profit, the company reported a significant loss of HK$313.3 million, attributed to various impairments and financial costs, impacting its financial stability and market positioning.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the digital media industry. It focuses on providing visual effects and digital production services, serving a global market with innovative digital content solutions.

