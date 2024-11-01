Digital Domain Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

Digital Domain Holdings (HK:0547) has released an update.

Digital Domain Holdings has announced a significant board reshuffle effective November 2024, with Mr. McConville stepping down and Mr. Hooi being appointed as a non-executive director and chief strategic advisor. Mr. Hooi, with over 31 years of finance industry experience, brings a wealth of expertise to the company. This strategic move could potentially influence the company’s future direction and performance in the market.

