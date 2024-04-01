Digital Core REIT Strengthens Data Centre Holdings

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT has successfully completed financings to secure an additional 10% stake in an Osaka data centre, including a ¥11.25 billion Yen-denominated term loan that was fixed at a 1.5% interest rate for four years. The company also strategically repaid US$140 million of its U.S. dollar-denominated debt to enhance financial flexibility for future growth. This strategic financial maneuvering was acknowledged by CFO Dave Craft and supported by leading financial institutions.

