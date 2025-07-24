Digital Core REIT Reports Strong Mid-Year Performance and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digital Core REIT ( (SG:DCRU) ) has issued an update.

Digital Core REIT announced a distribution of 1.80 U.S. cents and reported improved portfolio occupancy to 98.0% due to positive net absorption. The acquisition of a 20% interest in a second data center in Osaka is expected to enhance the company’s geographic diversification and increase revenue contribution from Japan, making Osaka its fourth-largest market. This acquisition also improves portfolio quality with a state-of-the-art facility leased to investment-grade customers, primarily global cloud providers.

More about Digital Core REIT

Digital Core REIT operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on data centers. The company provides critical infrastructure for technology and cloud service providers, with a market focus on geographic diversification and high-quality facilities.

