Digital Core REIT Plans EGM for Strategic Acquisition

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2024, to discuss the proposed acquisition of additional interest in a German data center. Ahead of the meeting, unitholders are invited to a virtual dialogue session on November 27, 2024, offering an opportunity for a live Q&A with the management. This move could be a pivotal moment for investors interested in the company’s strategic expansion plans.

For further insights into SG:DCRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.