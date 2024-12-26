Digital Core REIT Issues New Units for Fee Payments

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT has announced the issuance of over 4.7 million units as part of its acquisition and management fees, following its recent purchase of a stake in a Frankfurt facility. The units were issued at prices determined by recent trading averages on the Singapore Exchange. This move increases the company’s total issued units to approximately 1.3 billion, with the manager holding around 1.589% of the total.

