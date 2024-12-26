Digital Core REIT Engages Unitholders in Strategic Meeting

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.

Digital Core REIT recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting, where key resolutions were discussed, and unitholders had the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. The meeting included a presentation by the CEO, providing insights into the REIT’s strategies and performance, with detailed responses to unitholder queries made available online.

