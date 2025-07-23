Digital Core REIT Announces Tax-Efficient Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Digital Core REIT ( (SG:DCRU) ) is now available.

Digital Core REIT has announced a distribution of 1.80 U.S. cents per unit to its stakeholders, with the payment scheduled for September 18, 2025. The distribution is not subject to U.S. withholding tax as it is not connected to a U.S. trade or business, highlighting the company’s strategic positioning to optimize returns for its investors while navigating international tax regulations.

More about Digital Core REIT

Digital Core REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality data center assets. The company operates within the digital infrastructure industry, providing essential facilities that support data storage and processing, which are critical to the functioning of the internet and cloud-based services.

