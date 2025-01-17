Digital China Subsidiary Projects Significant Financial Loss for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Digital China Holdings ( (HK:0861) ) has shared an update.

Digital China Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, Digital China Information Service Company Ltd. (DCITS), expects a significant loss for the financial year ending December 2024. This anticipated loss, between RMB 400 million to RMB 550 million, contrasts with a profit of approximately RMB 207 million in the previous year. The downturn is attributed to slower digital transformation among clients and a substantial goodwill impairment provision. Stakeholders are cautioned that these preliminary figures, not audited externally, pertain solely to DCITS and may differ from the full group’s consolidated results.

More about Digital China Holdings

Digital China Holdings Limited operates in the technology and services industry, focusing on digital transformation solutions. The company provides a range of products and services aimed at enhancing digital capabilities for businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -2.20%

Average Trading Volume: 1,600

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $607.9M

See more data about 0861 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.