Digital Bros Approves Financial Statements Amid Revenue Decline

The latest update is out from Digital Bros S.p.A. ( (IT:DIB) ).

Digital Bros S.p.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where it approved the financial statements for the fiscal year 2024-2025, despite a notable decline in revenues and increased losses attributed to underperforming new launches and project cancellations. The meeting also saw the approval of the allocation of operating profit to retained earnings and the authorization for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares, aiming to enhance market liquidity and support strategic transactions.

More about Digital Bros S.p.A.

Digital Bros S.p.A. is a company active in the video game market, listed on Euronext STAR Milan and part of the FTSE Italy Small Cap index. The company focuses on developing and distributing video games, catering to a global audience.

YTD Price Performance: 5.26%

Average Trading Volume: 40,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €171.2M

