Digital 9 Infrastructure Divests Aqua Comms Amid Market Challenges

The latest update is out from Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc ( (GB:DGI9) ).

Digital 9 Infrastructure plc announced the divestment of Aqua Comms, a subsea fibre business, to EXA Infrastructure for net proceeds of $48 million, representing a 36% discount to its previous valuation. The transaction follows a thorough competitive auction process and reflects current market conditions, including price compression in the subsea fibre market and an inability to capitalize on Asian expansion projects. The proceeds will be used to repay the company’s revolving credit facility, with excess funds returned to shareholders.

More about Digital 9 Infrastructure Plc

Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (DGI9) is an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE All-Share. Its investment objective is to manage a wind-down of the company and realize all existing assets in an orderly manner. The Investment Manager to D9 is InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, a leading international investment manager with a focus on infrastructure projects.

YTD Price Performance: 6.35%

Average Trading Volume: 2,204,308

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

