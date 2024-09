Digicann Ventures (TSE:DCNN) has released an update.

Digicann Ventures Ltd., specializing in cannabis industry opportunities, is set to undergo a reverse take-over by 3Win Corp., following a definitive Business Combination Agreement. This significant shift, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, will see 3Win merge into Digicann’s structure, positioning the newly formed entity to continue 3Win’s business.

For further insights into TSE:DCNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.