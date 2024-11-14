Differ Group Faces Legal Challenge Over Bank Loan

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited is embroiled in a legal dispute with Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank over a bank loan agreement, with the court case scheduled for December 2024. The claim against Differ Group and its subsidiaries amounts to approximately RMB439 million, and the company is currently seeking legal advice. Investors are advised to exercise caution while dealing in the company’s securities.

