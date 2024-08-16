Differ Group Delays Crucial Scheme Meeting

Differ Group Auto Limited (HK:6878) has released an update.

Differ Group Auto Limited has announced the postponement of their Scheme Meeting originally set for 16 August 2024, with a new date to be confirmed. Shareholders and interested parties are advised to stay alert for updates on the rescheduled meeting and the subsequent sanction hearing planned for 17 September 2024. The company cautions investors to exercise care when trading shares amid the ongoing Proposed Restructuring plans that remain subject to various approvals.

