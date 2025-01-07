Differ Group Auto Limited Clarifies Executive Director’s Appointment Terms

Stay Ahead of the Market:
The latest announcement is out from Differ Group Auto Limited ( (HK:6878) ).
Differ Group Auto Limited announced a clarification regarding the appointment of Ms. Pan as an executive director. Ms. Pan is entitled to a fixed monthly salary and a discretionary bonus, highlighting the company’s structured remuneration approach, which may influence stakeholder perceptions and investment decisions.
More about Differ Group Auto Limited
Differ Group Auto Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the automotive industry. Its primary focus includes offering automotive-related services and products, with a market presence reflected through its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
YTD Price Performance: -8.45%
Average Trading Volume: 3,307,885
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$61.06M
