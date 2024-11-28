Dickson Concepts Extends S.T. Dupont Licensing Deal

Dickson Concepts (International) (HK:0113) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Dickson Concepts (International) has entered a Renewal Agreement to extend its exclusive license to distribute S.T. Dupont ready-to-wear apparel in mainland China until September 2026. This agreement allows the company to continue capitalizing on the brand’s presence in the region, with license fees based on a percentage of sales royalties. The financial terms of the deal are expected to stay within the company’s forecasted budget caps, offering a strategic opportunity in a growing market.

For further insights into HK:0113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.