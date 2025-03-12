DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Record Sales and Growth

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc ( (DKS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc presented to its investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, is the largest full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of sporting goods and outdoor equipment through its stores and online platforms.

In its latest earnings report, DICK’S Sporting Goods announced record-breaking sales for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the largest sales quarter in the company’s history. The company reported a 6.4% growth in comparable sales for the quarter and a 5.2% increase for the full year, driven by higher average ticket prices and increased transactions.

Key financial highlights include a 15% increase in earnings per diluted share, reaching $14.05 for the full year 2024, compared to $12.18 in 2023. The company also opened several new store locations, including seven House of Sport and 15 DICK’S Field House locations, with plans for further expansion in 2025. Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend and a new five-year share repurchase program of up to $3 billion.

Looking ahead, DICK’S Sporting Goods expects continued growth in comparable sales, projecting a 1.0% to 3.0% increase for 2025. The company plans to focus on strategic investments in real estate, store enhancements, and digital experiences to expand its market share and drive sustained profitability.

Overall, DICK’S Sporting Goods remains optimistic about its future growth prospects, leveraging its strong operational strategies and market position to navigate the dynamic macroeconomic environment and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sporting goods sector.

