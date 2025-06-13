Dick’s Sporting Goods Holds Annual Stockholder Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Dick’s Sporting Goods ( (DKS) ).

On June 11, 2025, Dick’s Sporting Goods held its Annual Meeting where stockholders voted on five proposals. The stockholders elected twelve directors, approved executive compensation, ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the accounting firm for 2025, and approved an amendment to increase authorized shares. However, a proposal for a report on affirmative action risks was not approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (DKS) stock is a Hold with a $185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dick’s Sporting Goods stock, see the DKS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DKS is a Outperform.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is well-positioned with strong financial performance, attractive valuation, and strategic growth initiatives. The acquisition of Foot Locker and credit facility bolster future prospects, despite some technical and macroeconomic challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on DKS stock, click here.

More about Dick’s Sporting Goods

Average Trading Volume: 1,738,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.79B

For an in-depth examination of DKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.