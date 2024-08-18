Dicker Data Updates Dividend Details

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has announced an update to their previous dividend distribution notice, now including the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Price. The relevant dividend pertains to the quarter ending June 30, 2024, with the record date set for August 16, 2024, and the ex-date just a day prior, on August 15, 2024. This update follows the initial announcement made on August 12, 2024.

