Dicker Data to Announce FY24 Financial Results with Investor Call

Dicker Data Limited ( (AU:DDR) ) just unveiled an update.

Dicker Data announced that it will release its FY24 financial results on February 27, 2025, accompanied by an investor conference call and webcast. This event will feature key executives, including Chairman and CEO David Dicker, to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it offers an opportunity to engage with company leadership and gain a deeper understanding of Dicker Data’s market positioning and future outlook.

More about Dicker Data Limited

Dicker Data (ASX: DDR) is an Australian-owned and operated distributor of technology hardware, software, and cloud solutions. Established in 1978, the company focuses on selling exclusively to its partner base, emphasizing strong long-term customer relationships and proactive market engagement. Dicker Data represents leading global technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and others, aiming to provide industry-leading solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 1.00%

Average Trading Volume: 250

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €916.8M

