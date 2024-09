Dicker Data Director Increases Shareholding

Dicker Data Limited (AU:DDR) has released an update.

Dicker Data Limited has disclosed a change in Director Vladimir Mitnovetski’s interest, reporting an on-market purchase of 5,000 additional shares at $8.90 each, increasing his direct holdings to 884,992 shares. The transaction did not involve any indirect interests or disposal of shares, and it was not conducted during a closed period which requires prior written clearance.

For further insights into AU:DDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.