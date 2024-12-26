DIC Announces Museum Relocation and Downsizing Plan

DIC (JP:4631) has released an update.

DIC Corporation has decided to downsize and relocate the Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art to Tokyo, aiming to enhance brand value and accessibility. This decision follows extensive reviews and acknowledges the museum’s cultural significance, while also considering economic factors and stakeholder impacts. The relocation is planned to be completed by March 2025, with negotiations ongoing for the new site.

