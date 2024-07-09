Diatreme Resources Director’s Final Notice

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice announcing that Gregory Barry Starr ceased to be a director as of July 9, 2024. Starr held indirect interests through Tearum Advisors Pty Ltd, including over 10 million unquoted options across three tranches with varying exercise prices and vesting dates, all expiring on May 27, 2026. No direct holdings were reported, and no interests in contracts were disclosed.

