Diatreme Resources Boosts Stake in Metallica Minerals

Diatreme Resources Limited (AU:DRX) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited (DRX) has increased its voting power in Metallica Minerals Limited (MLM) from 84.48% to 85.70% through recent share acquisitions. This change in substantial holding occurred following DRX’s off-market takeover bid for MLM, with the latest transactions dated 18th and 19th July 2024. DRX now holds a relevant interest in a total of 822,659,747 fully paid ordinary shares in MLM.

