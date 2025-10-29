Diatreme Resources Announces Priority Offer in Moonlight IPO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:LPM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Diatreme Resources Ltd has announced a priority offer for its shareholders in the upcoming Moonlight Resources IPO. The offer includes a fully underwritten Priority Offer of $3.0 million at an issue price of $0.20 per share, with additional benefits such as free attaching options. This move follows Diatreme’s agreement to sell its shares in Chalcophile Resources Pty Ltd and PGE Minerals Pty Limited to Moonlight Resources, which includes a combination of Moonlight shares and cash. The transaction is expected to enhance Diatreme’s financial position and provide its shareholders with new investment opportunities.

More about Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd.

Diatreme Resources Ltd is a developer and explorer in the silica sands industry. The company is involved in projects that focus on the extraction and development of silica sands, which are crucial for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 119,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.94M

