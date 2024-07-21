Diatreme Boosts Stake in Metallica Minerals

Metallica Minerals Limited (AU:MLM) has released an update.

Diatreme Resources Limited has increased its voting power in Metallica Minerals Limited from 84.48% to 85.70% through the acquisition of shares via an off-market takeover bid. The change in voting power occurred after the acceptance of offers made by Diatreme as part of their takeover strategy, detailed in their bidder’s statement. This move further consolidates Diatreme’s position as a substantial holder in Metallica Minerals.

