Metallica Triggers Notice of Substantial Holder Change as Diatreme Resources Limited increases its voting power in Metallica Minerals Limited (MLM) from 71.28% to 72.70%. The change is a result of an off-market takeover bid by Diatreme, which led to an acquisition of additional ordinary shares, significantly impacting MLM’s share distribution and control.

