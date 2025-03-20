Diana Shipping Secures New Charter for Ultramax Vessel

Diana Shipping ( (DSX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 20, 2025, Diana Shipping Inc. announced a new time charter contract for its Ultramax dry bulk vessel, the m/v DSI Andromeda, with Cargill Ocean Transportation. The contract, commencing on March 29, 2025, is set at a gross charter rate of $14,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission, and is expected to generate approximately $3.18 million in gross revenue for the minimum charter period. This move is part of Diana Shipping’s ongoing strategy to optimize its fleet utilization and strengthen its market positioning in the dry bulk shipping industry.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The company’s fleet is primarily employed on short to medium-term time charters, transporting a variety of dry bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, and grain across worldwide shipping routes.

