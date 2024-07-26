Diana Shipping Refinances Loans for Strategic Growth

Diana Shipping (DSX) has released an update.

Diana Shipping Inc. has successfully secured a $167.3 million loan facility with Nordea Bank, aimed at refinancing two existing loans that were maturing in 2027 and 2028. The new loan is backed by ten of the company’s vessels and will mature in July 2030, enhancing Diana Shipping’s capital structure and operational flexibility. Additionally, the company’s fleet update includes the sale of m/v Houston and the future addition of two methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.

